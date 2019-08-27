Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Down 8.8%

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.58 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), approximately 1,072,776 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 731,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.95.

Get Zenith Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Andrea Cattaneo sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,800.47).

About Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.