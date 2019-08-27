ZZLL Information Technology (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) Trading Down 12.7%

ZZLL Information Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) shares were down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About ZZLL Information Technology (OTCMKTS:ZZLL)

ZZLL Information Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business-sales services via Web portals. It also offers syndicated video media to news organizations in the Asia Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Green Standard Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ZZLL Information Technology, Inc May 2016.

