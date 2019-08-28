-$0.02 EPS Expected for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Euroseas’ earnings. Euroseas posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euroseas will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euroseas.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESEA shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group set a $1.00 target price on shares of Euroseas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

ESEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 11,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,046. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

