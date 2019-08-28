-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.06). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ:HEXO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 76,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,765. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47. HEXO has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth $35,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 6,132.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,471,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 336,897 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $4,691,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth $3,707,000.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

