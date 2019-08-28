$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.09. CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.91 million. CalAmp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

CAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CalAmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

In other news, Director Larry J. Wolfe bought 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 42,993 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 110,621 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 223,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

CAMP opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

