$0.25 EPS Expected for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Capitala Finance also posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 107.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%.

CPTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 97.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 6.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPTA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

