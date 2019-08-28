-$0.44 EPS Expected for Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.42). Verastem reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 526.42% and a negative return on equity of 118.53%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Verastem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 2,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 26.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.