$0.59 EPS Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. 3,048,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 296.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,261,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $364,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919,602 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $123,576,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 65.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,964,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,106,000 after buying an additional 3,549,063 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,345,000 after buying an additional 3,455,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $100,743,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

