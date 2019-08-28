$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.77.

In related news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,996.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $73,733.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553 shares in the company, valued at $248,930.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,638 shares of company stock worth $743,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,691,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,653,000 after acquiring an additional 744,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,704,000 after acquiring an additional 95,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 54,440.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,118,000 after buying an additional 1,990,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,136,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,548,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,376,000 after buying an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 535,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,822. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.10%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.