1,393 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 39,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $31.03.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

