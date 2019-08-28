15,285 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $195,526,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,051 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.0% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,740,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $169,248,000 after acquiring an additional 754,411 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $43,418,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 312.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 883,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,871,000 after buying an additional 668,847 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 177,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.