1irstcoin Price Up 31.9% Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $73.71 million and approximately $201,543.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00034361 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000437 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,085,000 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

