33,603 Shares in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

GIM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

