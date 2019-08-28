3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 35.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.33. 154,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,339. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $155.08 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

