42,235 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,342,000 after buying an additional 501,797 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 119,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.98.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,955. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry Altshuler sold 15,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,744 shares of company stock worth $15,998,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

