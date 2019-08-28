$45.08 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce $45.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.32 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $46.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $183.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.41 million to $183.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $210.43 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $217.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%.

PAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $133,587.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,423,172.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,349,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 282,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,149,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,525,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,176. The stock has a market cap of $360.52 million, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of -0.23. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.76.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

