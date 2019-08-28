$45.08 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce $45.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.32 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $46.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $183.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.41 million to $183.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $210.43 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $217.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%.

PAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $133,587.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,423,172.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,349,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 282,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,149,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,525,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,176. The stock has a market cap of $360.52 million, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of -0.23. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.76.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.