4,773 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,651,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,617. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.38. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.