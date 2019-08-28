6,086 Shares in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 824,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of BP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 12,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 398,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.