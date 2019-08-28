$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post $7.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.31 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $5.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $28.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.47 million to $28.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.59 million, with estimates ranging from $37.15 million to $38.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.96. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,285. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.89 million, a P/E ratio of 316.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 103,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 265,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 144,006 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

