$8.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report sales of $8.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.13 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $7.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $31.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.87 billion to $32.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.91 billion to $34.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. 3,108,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,254. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,310,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $110,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $9,709,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,078,230 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $90,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.