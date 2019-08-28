9,179 Shares in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Acquired by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 31.9% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 123,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,518,000 after acquiring an additional 266,418 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

