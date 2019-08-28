AC3 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $484.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, AC3 has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $868,421.00 and $484.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

