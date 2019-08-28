Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given a $58.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) received a $58.00 price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XLRN. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,631. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.11 and a quick ratio of 17.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 318.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 649.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean George sold 37,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Adam M. Veness sold 3,268 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,994 shares of company stock worth $2,667,029 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,939,000 after purchasing an additional 435,414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 383,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 377,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after acquiring an additional 278,068 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $9,902,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 920,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after acquiring an additional 209,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

