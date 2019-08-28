Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,257 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.26% of Actuant worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

Actuant stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. 1,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,335. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Actuant Co. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.21 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Actuant’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Actuant Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on ATU. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of Actuant in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Actuant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Actuant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

In other news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

