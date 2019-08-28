Acute Angle Cloud Price Down 10.8% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, OKEx, CoinTiger and HADAX. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $961,089.00 and approximately $919,108.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,222.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.01836935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.44 or 0.03006746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00711974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00771301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00067508 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00489987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, LBank, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

