AdEx Price Tops $0.0838 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, Binance and IDEX. AdEx has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $334,988.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00244670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.01294807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00019639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00093354 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021517 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui, Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.