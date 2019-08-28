Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,508 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,314 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,261 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,936 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.53. The company had a trading volume of 143,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,582. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,697,224 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

