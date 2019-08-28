aelf (ELF) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.37 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. aelf has a market cap of $39.93 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Kyber Network, Kucoin and Tokenomy. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00247100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.01288054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00092749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About aelf

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,780,000 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, GOPAX, DDEX, Allbit, Koinex, Bithumb, Gate.io, Hotbit, ABCC, OKEx, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Binance, Tokenomy, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, AirSwap, BCEX, IDEX, Bibox, BigONE and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.