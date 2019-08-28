Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.289 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$85.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.99. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$42.35 and a 1 year high of C$85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.40, for a total value of C$287,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$141,835.40. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.14, for a total transaction of C$79,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,255 shares in the company, valued at C$495,020.70. Insiders sold a total of 139,195 shares of company stock worth $9,661,882 over the last three months.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$68.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

