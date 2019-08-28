AIDUS TOKEN Price Tops $0.0063 (AID)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $1.26 million and $2,374.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AIDUS TOKEN

AID is a token. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial. The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial.

AIDUS TOKEN Token Trading

AIDUS TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

