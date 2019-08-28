Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.60

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.60 and traded as low as $17.32. Air T shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 1,638 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 212.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Air T worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

