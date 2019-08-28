ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$5.25 ($3.72) and last traded at A$5.20 ($3.69), approximately 26,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.18 ($3.67).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$5.11 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.96.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. ALE Property Group’s payout ratio is 154.41%.

In other ALE Property Group news, insider Andrew Wilkinson sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.03 ($3.57), for a total value of A$167,825.95 ($119,025.50).

About ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP)

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 13 years.

