Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) is Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s 3rd Largest Position

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Allegion makes up approximately 4.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.20% of Allegion worth $20,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,079,000 after purchasing an additional 685,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 215,361 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,767,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $195,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,474,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,389,000 after purchasing an additional 103,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $649,407.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,869.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $317,687.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $569,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.07. 16,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.27. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

