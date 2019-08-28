Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of AP.UN traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$52.19. 153,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.70. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$41.14 and a one year high of C$52.22.

In other news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total value of C$65,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,493,355.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.71.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

