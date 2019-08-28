Allstate Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Allstate has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allstate to earn $10.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

ALL stock opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Allstate has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $109.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.45.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,738,747.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,628.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,836 shares of company stock worth $13,071,947. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

