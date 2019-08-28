Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.77. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

