Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (LON:AFM) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.09 Per Share

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (LON:AFM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.09 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $1.91. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 199 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 229.04. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a one year low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 267 ($3.49). The company has a market cap of $205.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

