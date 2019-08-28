Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Alpha Growth PLC (LON:ALGW) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 3626967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95.

About Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on proving consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors worldwide. It offers advisory services, strategizes, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.