Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Saban Capital Group LLC

Saban Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 213.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 9.7% of Saban Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Saban Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.98 on Wednesday, hitting $1,174.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,174.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,160.48. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market cap of $807.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.