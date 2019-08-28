Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 20,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,174.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,174.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,160.48. The stock has a market cap of $807.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

