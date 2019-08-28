Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 245.7% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,731,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,197.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,176.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,174.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,160.48. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market cap of $807.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

