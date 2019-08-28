Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) Shares Up 1.5%

Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, 2,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 821,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Altimmune alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 million.

About Altimmune (NYSE:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.