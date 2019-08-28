Altria Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 55,434 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 634% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,548 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,655,000 after buying an additional 93,073 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,767. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

