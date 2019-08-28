AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,500 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 10,440,000 shares. Approximately 34.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays started coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 468,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $347.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 259,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,224,947.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp bought 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 948,016 shares of company stock worth $7,576,977. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,034,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,304,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 79,007 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 919,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 236,984 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 790,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 87,336 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

