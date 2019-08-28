American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) PT Set at $13.00 by B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has been given a $13.00 price objective by B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,667. American Software has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $433.95 million, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $50,936.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,546,794.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,310 shares of company stock valued at $353,135. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,625,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after acquiring an additional 72,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 115,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 381,849 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

