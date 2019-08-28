American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 609,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AMWD traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.43. 5,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.35.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti cut their price target on American Woodmark from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $379,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1,205.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 550,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,449,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

