Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 3.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $207.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

