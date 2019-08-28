Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) Trading 8.6% Higher

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.63, 286,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 497,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amira Nature Foods stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Amira Nature Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile (NYSE:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

