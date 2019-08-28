AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

About AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

