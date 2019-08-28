Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.25. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 28,635 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 million and a PE ratio of -16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.